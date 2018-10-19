No concrete trade deals out of GuyTIE yet – Ministry of Business

The jury would appear to be still out on the outcomes of the September 19-22 Guyana Trade and Investment Exhibition (GuyTIE) as local companies pursue follow-ups to engagements with potential buyers who came here for the event.

An article written by the Ministry of Business for the Stabroek Business and published in this issue discloses that the local enterprises are engaged in the pursuit of up to fifty “leads” though it provides no specific details of the outcomes of those engagements.

The article names local company Roy’s Spices as having reported that arising out of GuyTIE “connections” had been made with markets in Canada, while it says that another local entity, Comfort Sleep, had “gained footing” in the St. Lucian and Cuban markets…..