Business

Market Prices

By Staff Writer

(Prepared by the Guyana Marketing Corporation andpublished by Stabroek Business as a public service)

The New Guyana Marketing Corporation has agreed to provide us with the above information which we will publish on a weekly basis subject to receipt.

Around the Web

More in Business

UG’s “purpose built” Institute of Food and Nutrition Security offering degree from January

UMAMI raising the bar in agro-processing

ExxonMobil hunting next Guyana ‘find’ in Africa

Comments

Trending