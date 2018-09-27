The dark beauty

As elegant beauties go, she is extraordinary and unforgettable. Yet only a fortunate few can claim to have ever met her. Dark, wealthy, complex and voluptuous, the powerful 32-year-old hails from the fertile fields of Skeldon along Guyana’s eastern coast watered by the cloudy Corentyne River.

The nearby estate, not so long ago the area’s biggest employer, famed for its sugar remains shuttered, disgraced and up for divestment as thousands of unemployed cane cutters struggle to care for their families. A modern monstrosity to hubris, its’ ultra-expensive Chinese-built factory is a bitter blue reminder of the enduring excesses and foremost failures of the last free-spending administration.

While the Berbician’s full origins remain mysterious, she eventually ended up on the other side of the world in the port city of Genoa, Italy borne away by a charming raconteur with an eye for the exquisite, a nose for opportunity and a thirst for adventure. Describing her in superlatives as “magical” and “incredible,” a spellbound Swedish critic, raved about the lingering perfume marked by the muskiness of dark fruits, with hot hints of the tropics, and clear chords of caramel, cocoa and coffee…..