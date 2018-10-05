Cocaine enterprise: The pellets, the millions

-When His Excellency retires – at 80…

Sometimes “repetition-for-emphasis” – an old-school teaching technique – can be useful. For new audiences, for a freshness of presentation, even to include new information or implications.

I had already decided on this brief repetition when I saw a feature presumably penned by a former GDF officer whose perceptions I used to embrace. (Doubt whether he knew that!) I’ll quote him a few paragraphs hereunder.

I had my own opinion/conclusion re-enforced about the local Narcotics “enterprise” and trade with almost daily news items related to the Cocaine-Marijuana activities throughout the country. My view? Sadly, I don’t see any cessation of this enterprise within the next decade. Oil or no oil! There could be intermittent “lulls” as the new Police Commissioner hones a few innovative strategies. But no complete stop – ever…..