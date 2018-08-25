Child’s play and grown-up games in “Isle of Dogs,” “Christopher Robin”

Isle of Dogs is Wes Anderson’s second animated film but it bears little resemblance to his previous foray, 2009’s Fantastic Mr Fox, beyond the common thread of anthropomorphic animal characters. Where Fox was a humanistic comedy of manners, Isle of Dogs is a futuristic science fiction-action-political thriller amalgamation that should be unwieldly at every turn and yet never buckles under the weight of all that’s going on. And, it’s one of the most startlingly complex films I’ve seen all year.

In Isle of Dogs, a feud that’s been brewing for millennia erupts somewhere in a dystopian Japan when an influenza virus spreads throughout the canine population. The influenza virus threatens to crossover to humans and is enough for the authoritarian Mayor Kobayashi to banish all dogs to an island, while a scientist struggles to publicise a cure for the flu that the government tries to keep quiet. But the preoccupation of the film is not with the humans, but with the dogs on Trash Island, where six months into their internment they are visited by Atari, a young boy searching for his lost dog. Atari just happens to be Kobayashi’s nephew and so the film’s complications arise…..