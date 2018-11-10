Soul Funeral

There are many cultures where the dead are celebrated. Many Guyanese celebrate Halloween, but some may not know the origins. The Celts, who lived in the United Kingdom, would on October 31st celebrate a festival they called Samhain when they believed the ghosts of the dead roamed the Earth. The day marked the end of summer and the beginning of winter, which was viewed as a period of death. It was from that custom that Halloween evolved.

In Malaysia, the Mah Meri tribe celebrate their dead with a day of dancing.

In Ghana, the dead are often buried in ‘fantasy coffins,’ which are made to reflect the passions of the deceased. These coffins have been made in the shape of animals, airplanes, boats and even luxury cars. The practice is done to please the dead, who are believed to live on in the afterlife…..