Gold Board asks for patience as it finalises new amalgam burning arrangements

One month after the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) ceased burning raw gold in the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) Brickdam Complex due to health and safety concerns, the agency is asking for patience as it works to streamline its operations.

In a statement yesterday, GGB noted that they “are moving ahead with plans for permanent modern facilities at a new location.” They however did not provide a timeline and Communications Officer of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Johann Earle indicated that there is currently no timeline in place.

“The time is not clear as yet. There are a lot of moving parts and every day other considerations are coming into play but we will keep the public updated as the situation develops,” he said when contacted by Stabroek News…..