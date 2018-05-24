Cubana bomber dies at 90

Anti-Castro Cuban exile and former CIA operative Luis Posada Carriles, accused of masterminding the explosion of a Cuban airliner 40 years ago, died early yesterday in Florida at the age of 90, his attorney’s office said, according to Reuters.

Posada Carriles was considered a hero by some Cuban exiles for his attempts to topple Fidel Castro’s government following the 1959 revolution, while Communist-run Cuba called him a terrorist unjustly given haven by the United States.

He died in a U.S. Veterans nursing home, 1-1/2 years after his arch-nemesis Castro died at the same age, his lawyer Arturo Hernandez said, according to Reuters…..