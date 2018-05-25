Updated: Hope woman, 20, stabbed to death

A young Hope, East Coast Demerara housewife is now dead after allegedly being stabbed by her husband, who subsequently succumbed after ingesting poison.

Police identified the deceased as Deoranie ‘Priya’ Dyal, 20, a housewife, who was attacked around 9.30 am at her home by her 28-year-old common-law husband, Doodnauth Ramlall.

In a statement, the Guyana Police Force said the suspect, who was arrested at Greenfield Village, was currently a patient under guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital, having consumed some poisonous tablets. He succumbed later at 4.10 this afternoon.

The statement said the man had left the common-law home about two months ago due to domestic issues. However, shortly after 9 am this morning, he visited Dyal and minutes later she was heard screaming and he was seen fleeing the house.

Neighours responded and found Dyal with several suspected stab wounds. They rushed her to the Dr. CC Nicholson Hospital at Nabaclis, also on the East Coast of Demerara, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.