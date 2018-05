Five entrants have been shortlisted for the chance to win the $1 million grand prize that is up for grabs in this year’s Scotiabank Vision Achiever Programme Business Plan Competition.

An event planner, tour operator, bottled water manufacturer, videographer and developer of an online barter site are the five finalists.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, Scotiabank said that the finalists were chosen from among 16 entrants…..