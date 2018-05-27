Bill for lighter ganja penalties for House by end of June, MP says

By Zoisa Fraser and Femi Harris

Despite an apparent divide between APNU and the AFC on reforming the sentencing for possession of small amounts of cannabis, government Member of Parliament Michael Carrington says that a reworked bill will come before the National Assembly by next month end.

A Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) (Amendment) Bill, intended to address the sentencing provisions of the law, was tabled by Carrington in December, 2015, and has been left to languish in legislative purgatory since that time.

However, Carrington told Sunday Stabroek that there should be movement by the end of next month…..