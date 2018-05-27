Guyana News

Jagdeo says giving ‘liberal’ concessions reality of life in gov’t

By
Bharrat Jagdeo

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo has said that concessions are part of the daily life of a government and that he will not “beat up” on the APNU+AFC administration for giving concessions to any foreign investor whose investment was transparent and administered by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

“I believe that you have to give concessions and, frankly speaking, be liberal about concessions too,” Jagdeo told a news conference at his Church Street, Queenstown office last Thursday.

Noting concerns expressed about concessions being given to foreign investors, Jagdeo said governments give concessions to make an investment viable or attractive, which includes ensuring a rate of return that is competitive with the rest of the world…..

