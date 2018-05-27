Ramjattan to seek witnesses from Suriname for questioning over fatal attack on fishers

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan will be making a request to the Surinamese police, seeking consent for at least seven Guyanese witnesses to be returned here for questioning in relation to last month’s fatal attack on almost two dozen fishers off the coast of Suriname.

Speaking at an Alliance For Change (AFC) news conference last Friday, Ramjattan said that it is hoped that witnesses can be questioned by the Guyana Police Force’s Criminal Investigation Department.

“That request came in an envelope from Commissioner of Police. I am going to make that request to the Surinamese authorities. They have sent me all they have done so far on a daily basis,” Ramjattan said, before adding that some elements are still missing and therefore more information is needed before the investigation can be completed…..