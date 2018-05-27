Guyana News

Ramjattan to seek witnesses from Suriname for questioning over fatal attack on fishers

By
Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan will be making a request to the Surinamese police, seeking consent for at least seven Guyanese witnesses to be returned here for questioning in relation to last month’s fatal attack on almost two dozen fishers off the coast of Suriname.

Speaking at an Alliance For Change (AFC) news conference last Friday, Ramjattan said that it is hoped that witnesses can be questioned by the Guyana Police Force’s Criminal Investigation Department.

“That request came in an envelope from Commissioner of Police. I am going to make that request to the Surinamese authorities. They have sent me all they have done so far on a daily basis,” Ramjattan said, before adding that some elements are still missing and therefore more information is needed before the investigation can be completed…..

More in Guyana News

Bill for lighter ganja penalties for House by end of June, MP says

By

SPU’s promised molasses output in doubt

Ex-soldier knifed to death in BV clash

By
default placeholder

Chief Co-ops Officer takes control of Public service credit union

Rain fails to dampen inaugural Guyana Carnival

Guyanese retiree fined in Grenada over cocaine in wheelchair

Addressing the complex, lingering problem of street dwellers

Jagdeo says giving ‘liberal’ concessions reality of life in gov’t

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×