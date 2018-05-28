D’Andrade St house ravaged by fire

Fire yesterday afternoon ravaged a Kitty, Georgetown house and consumed everything in the two-storey building.

At around 4 pm yesterday, residents of D’Andrade Street said they noticed clouds of smoke ascending and upon enquiring they discovered the house on fire.

Eyewitnesses said that by time they got to the scene, the interior of the Lot BE ½ 228, D’ Andrade Street building had already been consumed. The swift response from the Guyana Fire Service prevented the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

The home is occupied and owned by Ruth Lee, a Guyana Power and Light employee and her three children. At the time of the fire, she told Stabroek News she was not at home and the events leading up to it are unclear to her. She made the comment before she declined to say anything further. This newspaper was later informed that her daughter and two caretakers were inside the house when they observed the upper flat on fire. They all managed to escape unhurt.

A resident who asked not to be named said she was doing her laundry when she heard a commotion outside. Upon checking, she related that she did not see anything and continued with her chores. The woman said she was prompted to make a second check for her son but noticed that her home had been overtaken by clouds of smoke.

“I nearly suffocated there. I just had to brave it and rush out the house because the smoke was so thick. I didn’t know it was the house next door on fire. Is till when I reach and sat in the neighbour’s yard I realise fire was on that house. I just sit here praying it didn’t spread over to my house,” the woman explained.

Another resident told this newspaper that before the fire service responded the fire was contained to the building. He noted that when persons in the street became alert to the fire, they were only able to see smoke.

“I believe it is because the exterior of the house is concrete the fire didn’t spread quickly. The fire was in the house for a while before we saw the big, big smoke coming from the top of the roof,” he said.

Three fire tenders from the Central Georgetown Fire Station responded and battled the blaze. The fire- fighters faced problems as the house was located in the back half of a lot between two alleys. They however managed to mobilise their resources and battled the fire from neighbouring verandahs. They were praised for the work they did.

The origin of the fire is unknown but it is believed to have started in the upper flat of the home. Damage is said to be in the millions. Nothing was saved from the house.