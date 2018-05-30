Guyana News

Another cop testifies in Kescia Branche murder inquiry

By

Another police constable testified yesterday during the continuation of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the charge against taxi driver Matthew Munroe, who is accused of murdering school teacher Kescia Branche.

Munroe, 47, of Lot 1092, 16th Avenue, Diamond, East Bank Demerara, was charged with Branche’s murder last December.

During the continuation of the PI, which is being conducted by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, officer Keith Conway, who is stationed at the Timehri Police Station and attached to the criminal investigation unit, spoke of the role he played during the investigation. Conway’s testimony was later suspended and the matter was adjourned until today.

Branche, 22, was found badly wounded on November 5th, 2017, along Cemetery Road, sometime around 5 am. She succumbed to the injuries she sustained two days later.

