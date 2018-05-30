Guyana News

Massive distribution of treated bed nets set

-as part of stepped up fight against malaria

Dr Horace Cox

Free distribution of 91,000 insecticide treated bed and hammock nets  will begin in early June targeting four interior regions well-known as hubs for malaria transmission, according to Vector Control Services (VCS) officials of the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH).

MOPH’s National Malaria Programme will spearhead the distribution campaign of the Long-Lasting Insecticide-treated Nets (LLINs) from June 3-9 in Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo (Region Nine) in time for the annual heavy rainfall which triggers flooding and other hardships.

A release from MOPH said that the distribution of LLINs will then move to Region 7 (Cuyuni/ Mazaruni) from June 10 -16; followed by sharing from June 17 -23 in Barima/Waini (Region 1) and ending in Potaro/Siparuni (Region 8) in the week of June 24 –30…..

