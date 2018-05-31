Guyana News

Man acquitted on charge of raping 13-year-old

By
Abraham Browne

A man was yesterday cleared of charges of raping a 13-year-old.

Indicted was Abraham Browne who was accused of sexually penetrating the young lady on August 28th, 2016.

He had pleaded not guilty the charge of rape of a child under 16.

After some three hours of deliberations, a 12-member jury returned a unanimous verdict—acquitting Browne of any culpability in the alleged sexual assault of the teenager.

In her admonition to the young man to stay out of trouble and focus on being a good example for persons to follow, Justice Jo-Ann Barlow cited the old saying, “had I not where the crows were found, I would have been home safe and sound.”….

