Guyana News

More could have been done to alert international authorities about ill-fated Cuban plane

-GCAA Chairman

By
Rescue team members work in the wreckage of a Boeing 737 plane that crashed in the agricultural area of Boyeros, around 20 km (12 miles) south of Havana, shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport in Cuba, May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

It is possible that more could have been done to alert the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) about the issues encountered during the local operation of the aircraft at the centre of Cuba’s recent fatal plane crash, according to Chairman of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Board of Directors Lawrence London.

The ill-fated Cuban plane, which was used by the Honduras-based airline Easy Sky through a lease agreement with Global Aerolineas of Mexico, had been grounded in Guyana over safety infractions before leaving the Guyanese market in October, 2017.

However, on May 18th, less than one month after Cuba’s national carrier, Cubana de Aviacion, began renting the over three-decades-old Boeing 737 from Mexican charter company Damojh, the aircraft crashed into a field shortly after take-off from Havana en route to Holguin, leaving 110 persons dead…..

More in Guyana News

Corentyne boat owner on murder charge over horrific piracy attack

Former ministry engineer Madramootoo arrested at CJIA, charged with fraud

Two prison officers remanded for alleged trafficking of 434g of ganja

Businessman, son remanded over murder of Mon Repos man

Anns Grove man charged with murdering ex-soldier

Only 25% of Amerindian land titling funds spent – Minister

Route 42 bus drivers, conductors seeking $20 fare increases picket Ministry of Business

PPP slams gov’t over six-colour flag it independence event

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×