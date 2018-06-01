Guyana News

Man feared dead after falling from jet boat at Bartica

By

A man is feared dead after he fell off a jet boat at the Bartica Stelling on Wednesday afternoon.

According to information reaching Stabroek News, Mikey Allen, was on a jet boat that had arrived at the Transport and Harbours Department’s Bartica Stelling around 6:45pm with 14 passengers from Apaika Landing, Mazaruni. It was waiting for check-in when Allen disappeared.

Attempts were made to rescue him but the high tide prevented persons from thoroughly searching for him or his body.

A Joint Services team was dispatched sometime after but they were unable to find the man.

Commander of ‘F’ Division Kevin Adonis confirmed with Stabroek News yesterday that they are investigating the incident and they are yet to find the man’s body.  

More in Guyana News
default placeholder

Bar Association passes motion for confirmation of Chancellor, CJ

Calls continue for school to apologise over treatment of indigenous student

By

Kitty man to face trial over vagrant’s murder

Calypsonian Mighty Rebel dead at 72

default placeholder

Bandits steal over $1.5M in electronics, watches in Eccles home invasion

NIS driver cleared in biker’s death

Relatives of patients and clerk clash at Skeldon Hospital over alleged preferential treatment

By
default placeholder

D’Urban St man held up by gunmen

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×