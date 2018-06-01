Man feared dead after falling from jet boat at Bartica

A man is feared dead after he fell off a jet boat at the Bartica Stelling on Wednesday afternoon.

According to information reaching Stabroek News, Mikey Allen, was on a jet boat that had arrived at the Transport and Harbours Department’s Bartica Stelling around 6:45pm with 14 passengers from Apaika Landing, Mazaruni. It was waiting for check-in when Allen disappeared.

Attempts were made to rescue him but the high tide prevented persons from thoroughly searching for him or his body.

A Joint Services team was dispatched sometime after but they were unable to find the man.

Commander of ‘F’ Division Kevin Adonis confirmed with Stabroek News yesterday that they are investigating the incident and they are yet to find the man’s body.