Guyana News

Region Five councillor found guilty in wounding case

By
Abel Seetaram

A Region Five APNU+AFC councillor was on Wednesday found guilty of a wounding charge at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court. Abel Seetaram, 36, of Lot 121 B Woodley Park Village, West Coast Berbice  was charged with the felonious wounding of Nateram Rabindranauth, 54, a vendor of Lot 64 A Woodley Park Village, West Coast Berbice on January 21.

Seetaram, who was represented by attorney at law, Horatio Edmonson was found guilty by Magistrate Rhondell Weaver. Edmonson in a plea of mitigation on Wednesday requested that the court exercise mercy and leniency to his client…..

By

By
