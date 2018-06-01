Region Five councillor found guilty in wounding case

A Region Five APNU+AFC councillor was on Wednesday found guilty of a wounding charge at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court. Abel Seetaram, 36, of Lot 121 B Woodley Park Village, West Coast Berbice was charged with the felonious wounding of Nateram Rabindranauth, 54, a vendor of Lot 64 A Woodley Park Village, West Coast Berbice on January 21.
Seetaram, who was represented by attorney at law, Horatio Edmonson was found guilty by Magistrate Rhondell Weaver. Edmonson in a plea of mitigation on Wednesday requested that the court exercise mercy and leniency to his client…..