Guyanese elected District Director for Caribbean Toastmasters

By
Anita Ramprasad

Anita Ramprasad last month became the first Guyanese woman and the youngest member elected to the post of District Director for the Caribbean District of Toastmasters International (District 81).

According to a statement issued by the Macorp Toastmasters Club, of which Ramprasad is a member, she was elected on May 19th.

It noted that as District Director she will be responsible for administering and overseeing the District’s operations, finances and human resources and ensuring all its goals related to training, educational programmes, membership and growth are achieved. “She also has to guide and supervise other elected and appointed District leaders and must demonstrate competencies of strategic planning and thinking, empowering and developing members, inspiring/motivating current leaders, identifying future leaders, collaboration and analytical skills,” it said.

According to the statement, Ramprasad credits her involvement with the Toastmasters as revolutionising her life. “Everyone has a voice and we all have something to say. Toastmasters gives us the opportunity be heard. It can transform you from a rough stone to a glittering gem,” she is quoted as saying.

She further encouraged anyone interested in overcoming nervousness or a lack of confidence or in improving their general communication skills or to network and develop as a leader, to join the Toastmasters.

She also urged that corporate organisations start clubs as she believes they are the best and cheapest way to consistently develop their employees and boost engagement.

The statement noted that there are currently 10 clubs within Guyana, eight of which are closed Corporate Clubs and two Open Community Clubs. For more information interested persons can visit www.toastmasters.org or email toastmastersguyana@gmail.com.

