Guyana News

Mother who lost three children in Philadelphia accident soldiers on

By
Nadira Lall

When Nadira Lall’s four children drove out of her yard at Barnwell, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) on Sunday October 8, 2006 she never realized that three of them would never make it back alive.

Lall, 46, and her husband, Richard ‘Ricky’ Lall were relaxing at home when they received the shocking news that their children, Sheena, 19; Romel, 18; Mark, 12, and Michael, 11 were involved in an accident.

Mark, now 24, survived the horrific crash that occurred around 7:30 pm at Philadelphia, EBE, close to their home.

The news was any mother’s worse nightmare and it has changed her life forever. Though she is trying hard to cope, the memories are still fresh on her mind and she would still cry for them daily…..

