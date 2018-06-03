Temporary bridge to restore road access to South Rupununi

A temporary bridge will be constructed to facilitate the passage of light vehicles into the South Rupununi in the wake of the collapse of the crucial Yamatawao Bridge in Region Nine on Friday.

The Yamatawao Bridge, which serves as the gateway to the South Rupununi, collapsed on Friday under the weight of a flatbed truck that was transporting an excavator.

Following news of the incident, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure announced in a statement yesterday that a team from the ministry had been deployed to assess the damage as well as the cost to rehabilitate the bridge.

The arrival of the team in the area was confirmed by Toshao Nicholas Fredricks, of Shulinab Village, South Rupununi, who told Sunday Stabroek that the Regional Executive Officer had accompanied the members of the team to make the necessary assessments…..