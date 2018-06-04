Guyana News

Public Infrastructure to now oversee construction of Palmyra monument

-in time for October finish

By
Government ministers visiting the Palmyra site in April

With the go-ahead given for the restart of the Indian immigration monument project at Palmyra, Corentyne, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure will now be overseeing the construction process, Minister of Social Cohesion George Norton says.

With funding for its completion coming from the Government of India, Norton said that it is expected that the project will be completed before Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi’s visit to this country, which is expected to be in early November.

“The construction is going to be undertaken by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and they are going to run with it with a date for it to be finished in October,” Norton told Stabroek News last week…..

More in Guyana News

John Fernandes gearing up for oil role

default placeholder

Bandits raid Cuyuni camp, cart off $13m in gold

Girls who were to be tried for murder of pensioner repatriated to Canada after negotiations

Whim cane harvester dies after struck by neighbour’s car

default placeholder

Pedestrian dies in Soesdyke accident

Ebini road being done by NDIA not ‘handpicked’ contractor

Dennison reiterates plans in train to move GGMC from Subryanville

Non Pariel man dies after home, business gutted in fire

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×