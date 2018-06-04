Public Infrastructure to now oversee construction of Palmyra monument

With the go-ahead given for the restart of the Indian immigration monument project at Palmyra, Corentyne, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure will now be overseeing the construction process, Minister of Social Cohesion George Norton says.

With funding for its completion coming from the Government of India, Norton said that it is expected that the project will be completed before Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi’s visit to this country, which is expected to be in early November.

“The construction is going to be undertaken by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and they are going to run with it with a date for it to be finished in October,” Norton told Stabroek News last week…..