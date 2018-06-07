Guyana News

Glasgow man hammers wife, daughter to death, hangs self

By

A Glasgow, East Bank Berbice man murdered his wife and daughter yesterday morning and then hung himself.

Jainarine Seetaram, also known as “Rado,” after killing his wife, Bindomattie Seetaram and fatally wounding his daughter Serojdeo Khan was later found hanging under an abandoned house, one street away, from his residence at Lot 1078 Glasgow New Housing Scheme.

It was an emotional day in Glasgow yesterday, after the 41-year-old unemployed man, just after 9 am, attacked his wife, also known as “Kameek”, 38, in the head with a hammer. He then used a knife to slash her throat while she was lying in a hammock outside of the lower flat of their house…..

More in Guyana News

Deteriorating Linden-Lethem Road causing financial hardship on Rupununi

By

Teen remanded over murder of man in piracy attack off Suriname

Mae’s in ‘profound apologies’ to student over indigenous costume snub

Belle West, Canal No. 2 residents complain bitterly about access roads

default placeholder

President sticking with Justice Benjamin as nominee for Chancellor

default placeholder

List of suppliers also pertained to Exxon subcontractors

default placeholder

Toshaos refute Allicock charge over land titling

default placeholder

Sustained mercury eradication campaign needed

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×