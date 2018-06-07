Glasgow man hammers wife, daughter to death, hangs self

A Glasgow, East Bank Berbice man murdered his wife and daughter yesterday morning and then hung himself.

Jainarine Seetaram, also known as “Rado,” after killing his wife, Bindomattie Seetaram and fatally wounding his daughter Serojdeo Khan was later found hanging under an abandoned house, one street away, from his residence at Lot 1078 Glasgow New Housing Scheme.

It was an emotional day in Glasgow yesterday, after the 41-year-old unemployed man, just after 9 am, attacked his wife, also known as “Kameek”, 38, in the head with a hammer. He then used a knife to slash her throat while she was lying in a hammock outside of the lower flat of their house…..