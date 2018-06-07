Guyana News

Mae’s in ‘profound apologies’ to student over indigenous costume snub

By
From right are the parents of Joshua Chacon, Jason Chacon and Karen Small, owner of Mae’s Schools, Stacey French and Administrator of the school, Lucinda Mc Curdy. (Ministry of Education photo)

Mae’s Schools yesterday offered “profound apologies” to  nine-year-old student, Joshua Chacon who was left traumatised after he was told that he was inappropriately dressed for a culture day activity.

The apology came 12 days after the May 25th incident and after the family of the boy, indigenous groups and other organisations had protested outside the school and the Ministry of Education had launched a probe.

The school’s owner, Stacey French apologized in person yesterday  to the parents of the boy, Karen Small and Jason Chacon at a meeting at the Ministry of Education. A release from the Ministry said that the parents accepted the apology…..

