Rose Hall champion cyclist, Beyonce Ross, 15, who is currently bedridden with a brain tumour found out on Monday that it is not cancerous.

The three-time junior gold medal cycling champion fell ill in early February. After an MRI scan, it was discovered that young Ross had a tumour in her brain.

The family told Stabroek News on Tuesday that they are grateful to know that the tumour is not cancerous and they are now praying for the teenager to have a successful surgery…..