Rehabilitated Arthur Chung Centre recommissioned

The Arthur Chung Convention Centre was recommissioned yesterday afternoon after undergoing more than a year and a half of rehabilitative work.

Held in the Centre’s main entrance hall, the reopening ceremony was attended by President David Granger, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Cui Jianchun, Minister of State Joseph Harmon, Minister of Public Telecommunications Catherine Hughes, Minister of Public Infra-structure David Patterson and Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix.

The brief ceremony was followed by the signing of a document of completion between the Ambassador and Minister Hughes, which preceded the unveiling of a Portrait of the late President Arthur Chung. A tour of the refurbished facilities followed…..