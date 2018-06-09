Guyana News

Bullying of LGBT youth ‘silent epidemic’ in schools

- research finds

By
Karen de Souza

Bullying of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) youth by fellow students as well as teachers is a “silent epidemic” in Guyana’s schools, a recent study has found.

“[C]hildren in school who identify themselves as LGBT [are] treated very, very badly. That’s one of the reasons there is such a presence [of LGBT persons] on the margin of the society, because they drop out,” activist Karen de Souza is quoted as saying in the report on the research, titled “TRAPPED: Cycles of Violence and Discrimination against Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Persons in Guyana,” which was launched here on Thursday.

The report represents the results of desk and field research conducted by students from the Washington, D.C-based George-town Law Human Rights Institute over the period October, 2017 to February, 2018…..

More in Guyana News

CJ throws out PPP challenge to GECOM Chairman

By

New misconduct charge for Singh, Brassington over Sanata sale to QAII

Gov’t targeting 30 megawatts green energy by 2020

Anglican Bishop urges review of discriminatory same sex laws in Guyana

Harmon skirts around gov’t’s position on LGBT rights

GRA officers shot at Bee Hive during anti-smuggling operation

Surinamese man gets 12 years for killing former DJ

Route 42 operators fined for overloading bus with school children

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×