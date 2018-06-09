Relatives of unresponsive Rose Hall cyclist hoping for miracle

The relatives of 15-year-old Rose Hall champion cyclist Beyonce Ross, who is in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital, are hoping for a miracle as the teen remained unresponsive in the Intensive Care Unit up to press time yesterday.

Her mother, Yonette Clarke, told Stabroek News yesterday that the family is not giving up hope and is praying for a miracle for the young child.

The woman stressed, that her daughter is a fighter despite how “tiny (and) young” she is and, therefore, the family is refusing to lose hope…..