CARICOM gov’ts, not Secretariat to blame for slow move to CSME

Former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding on Friday took regional governments to task for failing to implement decisions necessary for the achievement of a CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).

Golding, who served as chair of the Jamaica CARICOM Review Commission, addressed the opening of a two-day stakeholder consultation on the CSME on Friday at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel at Providence.

In his address, Golding, who gave credit to the Secretariat for the “considerable efforts” it has made to implement the CSME and to help member countries to fulfill their obligations, opined that the Secretariat is often made the scapegoat for CARICOM’s failures…..