Guyana News

CARICOM gov’ts, not Secretariat to blame for slow move to CSME

-ex-Jamaica PM

By
Bruce Golding

Former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding on Friday took regional governments to task for failing to implement decisions necessary for the achievement of a CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).

Golding, who served as chair of the Jamaica CARICOM Review Commission, addressed the opening of a two-day stakeholder consultation on the CSME on Friday at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel at Providence.

In his address, Golding, who gave credit to the Secretariat for the “considerable efforts” it has made to implement the CSME and to help member countries to fulfill their obligations, opined that the Secretariat is often made the scapegoat for CARICOM’s failures…..

More in Guyana News

GECOM hiring based on merit, not ethnicity – Chairman

PPP/C MPs challenge DPP over discontinuation of charges against ministers

PPP to appeal ruling on GECOM Chairman

New generator to boost GPL capacity by year end

Gov’t aiming to have 200 services online by 2020 -Hughes

default placeholder

Parents sue GPHC over newborn’s death

default placeholder

Bulkan establishes new Region Nine NDCs

default placeholder

Importer who recently paid $36m for undeclared fuel had been in legal wrangle last year over offshore delivery

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×