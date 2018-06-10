Guyana News

GECOM hiring based on merit, not ethnicity – Chairman

By

While expressing his disappointment at how the ethnic composition of the staff of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Secretariat has been misrepresented, GECOM Chairman Justice (retd) James Patterson says the elections management body will hire according to merit and not ethnic quotas.

A claim by PPP/C-nominated Commissioner Robeson Benn at a forum at Red House recently that “up to 90%” of the staff at the GECOM Secretariat was African Guyanese was the source of conflict at last week’s statutory Commission meeting, which came to an abrupt end when Benn and his fellow opposition-nominated colleagues Bibi Shadick and Sase Gunraj walked out.

“They [the commissioners] could have gotten it [the ethnic composition figures]. They don’t want to get it. They have access to that,” Patterson insisted during an interview with Sunday Stabroek on Friday…..

