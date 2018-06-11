Kuru Kururu Primary gets new teaching block

A spanking new teaching block for the Kuru Kururu primary school on the East Bank of Demerara was handed over to the Department of Education Region Four by the Basics Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) on Friday.

A release from Region Four on Saturday said that the new building constructed at a cost of $47,658,478 was handed over to head teacher of the school, Linda Pearl by Project Manager, Dikedemma O. Utoh who voiced satisfaction and happiness that his organisation could help in enhancing education through the construction of the new building. Utoh revealed that it was in February of 2017, when the request was made for an intervention to be made, by the Caribbean Development Bank-funded BNTF implementing agency here in Guyana.

“The Kuru Kururu Primary School was operating significantly over capacity, i.e. less than 1.86 m2 (20 ft2) of classroom space per pupil. Additionally, the physical condition of the buildings/facilities posed an environmental threat and was not conducive for learning/teaching,” he said, according to the Region Four release. ….