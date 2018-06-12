Guyana News

Exercise New Horizon returns to Guyana in 2019

By

The US Southern Command will conduct Exercise New Horizon 2019 in Guyana.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that the exercise will see a combination of approximately 250 US Force engineers and medical professionals offering their skills from January to August.  

The exercise will see Linden benefitting from the construction of a women’s shelter, community centres and medical outreaches. Yarrowkabra will benefit from the construction of a community centre. Medical and veterinary outreaches will be done in New Amsterdam. At Base Camp Seweyo, repairs to the access road, the installation of solar powered street lamps and the general development of the housing area for participating troops, will be carried out.

A delegation from Guyana attended the initial planning conference for the project from May 8th May 10th in Arizona, USA. This involved representatives from the Linden Mayor and Town Council, Guyana Defence Force, United States Security Co-operation Office, Ministry of Communities, Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Public Health.

