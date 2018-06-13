Guyana News

Miner fatally shot at Rockstone

By
The shotgun that was recovered by the police at the scene yesterday.

A 19-year-old miner died after he was shot in mysterious circumstances on Monday evening and the police have since recovered a shotgun that is suspected to have been used to inflict the fatal wound.

Dead is Joel Amad, a resident of Anarika, Essequibo River. He sustained a single gunshot wound to his chest and was rushed to the Linden Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Reports reaching Stabroek News revealed that the shooting occurred at about 7.20 pm at Lot 17 Miles, Rockstone Village, Essequibo River, shortly after Amad left his reputed wife’s house for hunting…..

