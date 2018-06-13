West Ruimveldt woman on ganja trafficking charge after 21 lbs ganja found in suitcase at airport

A cosmetologist, who was allegedly found with 21 pounds of cannabis in her suitcase at the Eugene F Correia International Airport last week, was yesterday remanded to prison on a ganja trafficking charge.

Shareesa Tappin, also known as “Shero,” 23, was read the charge by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

The charge stated that on June 6th, at the Eugene F Correia International Airport, Tappin had 9.660 kilogrammes (equivalent to 21.29) pounds of cannabis in her possession for trafficking…..