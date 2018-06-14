Guyana News

Key reports due early next year on deep-water port, road to Brazil

By Staff Writer

As early as the first quarter of next year, the Government of Guyana will have a better understanding of what will be required to make the Guyana-Brazil land transport link a reality and a clearer idea of a site for a deep-water port.

A deep-water port to boost trade and a road link to service Brazil’s northern states have been on agenda for a number of years. With oil revenues set to begin flowing in 2020, Guyana may be in a better position to take financing decisions on these projects.

According to a release from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Representative here, Sophie Makonnen, the Government is working with the IDB via a Technical Cooperation Agreement to advance the Guyana – Brazil land transport link and a deep-water port. The recently concluded market study has paved the way for work to begin which will see Guyana moving closer toward this goal…..

