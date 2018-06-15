Guyana News

City food inspectors seize expired goods from Stabroek Bazaar

By Staff Writer
A mountain of expired goods. (Terrence Thompson photo)

Cartons of expired goods were seized from stalls in the Stabroek Bazaar during a raid yesterday afternoon by the city’s Food Safety Department (FSD).

The raid, which began shortly after 1 pm, saw workers from the FSD and the market’s revenue collection department conducting inspections for expired goods being sold for human consumption.

The teams were led by acting Chief Meat and Food Inspector Oneika Blackman and Assistant Chief Meat and Food Inspector Abiola Baker…..

