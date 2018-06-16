Guyana News

Murder accused cops protest court delays

By Staff Writer
Derwin Eastman

After the deferral of another slated hearing, Derwin Eastman and Jamenson Williams, the two former policemen charged with the murder of businessman Godfrey Scipio, yesterday voiced their anger at not being able to have their day in court.

The proceedings against Eastman and Williams are being presided over by Magistrate Fabayo Azore in Georgetown.

Shortly after 10 am yesterday morning, the visibly-angry men, who had been taken from the lock-up at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts moments after Magistrate Azore was seen being escorted out of the compound, began shouting that they did not even get to go into the courtroom of the magistrate…..

More in Guyana News

Residents to make up 50% of work force for $57M city constituency projects

NY murder accused loses challenge to extradition proceedings

By
default placeholder

Bandit caught in Grove supermarket gets seven years

EPA, other agencies probing suspected natural gas blowout at Diamond

Graphic health warnings mandatory on packaging of tobacco products from Feb, 2019

default placeholder

City has earned $320M in container fees since August, 2016

Hauraruni residents call for repairs after access road stalls firefighters

Husband and wife found guilty of Boxing Day murder

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web