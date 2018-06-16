Murder accused cops protest court delays

After the deferral of another slated hearing, Derwin Eastman and Jamenson Williams, the two former policemen charged with the murder of businessman Godfrey Scipio, yesterday voiced their anger at not being able to have their day in court.

The proceedings against Eastman and Williams are being presided over by Magistrate Fabayo Azore in Georgetown.

Shortly after 10 am yesterday morning, the visibly-angry men, who had been taken from the lock-up at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts moments after Magistrate Azore was seen being escorted out of the compound, began shouting that they did not even get to go into the courtroom of the magistrate…..