Ex-SWAT commander challenges decision to send him on leave

Former Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit head Deputy Superintendent Motie Dookie has moved to the court to challenge the decision made last month to send him on special leave in the public interest, arguing that it was unlawful.

In an application which was filed on his behalf on Friday by a team of lawyers led by former Attorney General Anil Nandlall, Dookie is asking the High Court to issue an order to quash the decision, which was made by acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine on May 21st.

Dookie’s application is also asking the court to grant him any other order or relief that it deems fit and just along with costs.

Ramnarine and the Attorney General Basil Williams are listed as the respondents in the matter…..