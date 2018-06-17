Guyana News

Ex-SWAT commander challenges decision to send him on leave

By Staff Writer
Motie Dookie

Former Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit head Deputy Superintendent Motie Dookie has moved to the court to challenge the decision made last month to send him on special leave in the public interest, arguing that it was unlawful.

In an application which was filed on his behalf on Friday by a team of lawyers led by former Attorney General Anil Nandlall, Dookie is asking the High Court to issue an order to quash the decision, which was made by acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine on May 21st.

Dookie’s application is also asking the court to grant him any other order or relief that it deems fit and just along with costs.

Ramnarine and the Attorney General Basil Williams are listed as the respondents in the matter…..

More in Guyana News

GRA finding major breaches of tax concessions pacts

[Video] Clean-up begins after Diamond well eruption, recapping to start tomorrow

Overseas-based Guyanese tech mogul investing in local ICT sector

By

Proposed Food Safety Authority puts city at risk of losing revenue from licensing eating houses

Re-elected Moraikobai toshao admits to discrepancies in polls

Two cops among seven arrested after gun find at Onderneeming

default placeholder

First Bauxite signs loan agreement to finance start of Bonasika project

Cops granted more time to question boyfriend of teen who allegedly jumped from car

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web