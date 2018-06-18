Guyana News

Enhanced bridge over Demerara River likely – sources

By Staff Writer
An artist’s impression of the new bridge (Sourced from Ministry of Public Infrastructure

An upgrade is expected for the planned New Demerara River crossing with government now looking at a four-lane bridge and an alignment that would not be cumbersome on the Versailles, West Coast Demerara side, sources say.

“It is not a change per se but it more of an upgrade because we have had proposals which suggested we look further at more modern suggestions,” one source told Stabroek News.

Previously a three-lane bridge was said to be the likely option…..

