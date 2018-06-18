Enhanced bridge over Demerara River likely – sources

An upgrade is expected for the planned New Demerara River crossing with government now looking at a four-lane bridge and an alignment that would not be cumbersome on the Versailles, West Coast Demerara side, sources say.

“It is not a change per se but it more of an upgrade because we have had proposals which suggested we look further at more modern suggestions,” one source told Stabroek News.

Previously a three-lane bridge was said to be the likely option…..