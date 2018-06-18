Guyana News

Materials used for processing drugs tendered as evidence

$550M cocaine-in-lumber case

By Staff Writer

The contents of a black plastic bag suspected to have been used in the processing of narcotics were tendered on Wednesday as evidence as the trial into the $550M cocaine bust continued.

The materials which were suspected to have been used in the processing of narcotics were discovered in a bin outside the property belonging to accused drug traffickers Tazim and Nazim Gafoor.

Tazim, 49, and his son, Nazim, 21, are currently on trial alongside Stephen Vieira, 34, and Sherwayne De Abreu, 36, for the alleged trafficking of $550 million in cocaine, which was discovered stashed in lumber on May 12th, 2017…..

