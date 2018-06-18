Guyana News

Social Protection, GGMC join forces on addressing mercury incident

By Staff Writer

The Ministry of Social Protection has partnered with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) to address measures and concerns surrounding the mercury emissions incident at the latter’s Brickdam office, as the government awaits the arrival of a PAHO team.

According to a post on the Ministry of Social Protection’s Facebook page on Tuesday, an inter-agency committee comprising the Department of Occupational Safety and Health of the Ministry of Social Protection along with the National Advisory Council on Occupational Safety and Health (NACOSH), and the GGMC, along with representative staff has been formed.

The post added that the team has been working on measures and methods of addressing concerns about the environment to ensure that there is no threat to the workers who were exposed to mercury emissions within the area…..

