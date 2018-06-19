Home invaders drive off in Kuru Kururu couple’s car

Bandits invaded the home of a Kuru Kururu, Linden-Soesdyke Highway couple yesterday morning and stole over half a million in valuables from them in addition to their car.

The attack, which occurred around 1.45 am, was carried out by three men.

Homeowners Frederick McDavid, 61, of at Lot 55 Kuru Kururu, Linden-Soesdyke Highway and his wife, Denise McDavid, were asleep in separate rooms when the men broke in.

Police said Mrs McDavid slept through the attack…..