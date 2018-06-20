Eighty-two new toshaos elected in national polls

Following toshao elections in 116 villages, 82 new leaders have been voted into office, while the remaining 34 were leaders who were re-elected.
The just-concluded national elections for toshaos ended on June 15th.
Among those sworn in are 14 female toshaos, according to Principal Regional Development Officer in the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs (MOIPA) Anil Roberts…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web