‘Nasty Man’ maintains innocence of ‘Warlock’ murder

Closing arguments were made yesterday at the High Court and the trial of Delon Henry called `Nasty Man’ is expected to conclude tomorrow.

Henry is currently on trial for the 2015 murder of Dexter Griffith who was shot several times about the body on September 29 while sitting on a chair in front of his house at ‘Warlock’, East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme.

Prior to the Prosecution and Defence presenting their arguments to the jury, Henry was called to lead his defence by Justice Sandil Kissoon, who offered the accused the option of remaining silent, giving an unsworn statement from where he stood in the docks or entering the witness box to give a sworn statement…..