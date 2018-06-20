National dialogue on domestic violence slated for August

First Lady Sandra Granger announced on Monday that there will be a national dialogue centred on Domestic Violence on 3rd August at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, which will see participation from across the ten regions.
The First Lady made the announcement while opening the second Self-Reliance and Success in Business Workshop for residents of the Essequibo Islands- West Demerara Region (Region Three), according to a press release from the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP)….
