Police probing murder of Westminster phone card vendor

The police say they are investigating the murder of phone card vendor Ron Mansfield, 37, of 772 Westminster, WBD which occurred about 8.30 last night in front of his home.

The victim who was discovered with a suspected gunshot injury to the body was reportedly returning from selling phone cards on his motorcycle. His bag containing his phone cards and money was not found.

Investigators are currently processing the scene.

The body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem.