Guyana News

Oil reserves now at 3.7b barrels

-key well still to be quantified, third drillship for Stabroek Block

By Staff Writer
A map of the Stabroek Block with the Longtail and other discovery wells.

With an eighth oil find yesterday and its largest discovery still to be quantified, ExxonMobil’s estimated total for seven wells in the Stabroek Block stands at some 3.7 billion recoverable oil-equivalent barrels, even as the company accelerates work in the zone by adding a third drillship.

“We have not assigned an estimate for Ranger yet. We need more data before we can do that and plan to drill a second well at Ranger this year. So the remaining seven discoveries are estimated at more than 3.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent,” Exxon-Mobil’s Public and Government Affairs Advisor, Kimberly Brasington, said in response to questions from the  Stabroek News.

The company yesterday announced its eighth oil discovery offshore Guyana at the Longtail-1 well, creating the potential for additional resource development in the southeast area of the Stabroek Block…..

