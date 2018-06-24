Guyana News

Former CLICO head testifies about transfer of US$34M to Bahamas

-says instructions came from parent company

By Staff Editor

Geeta Singh-Knight, the former Chief Executive Officer of Colonial Life Insurance Company (CLICO) Guyana on Friday disclosed that sums amounting to US$34M were transferred to CLICO (Bahamas) based on instructions from CL Financial Ltd, the parent company.

She was at the time testifying via Skype in a court case filed by CLICO (Guyana) against Trinidad-based CL Financial Ltd for the recovery of the amount.

During her 45-minute testimony ….

